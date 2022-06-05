Devin Haney became the undisputed lightweight king of boxing last night (Sat., June 4, 2022) live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, as “The Dream” outlasted George Kambosos Jr. to capture a unanimous decision. As a result, Haney walks away with the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, WBC and The Ring lightweight titles.

Kambosos was able to land some early punches off the counter, but once Haney discovered his timing he was able to keep Kambosos at bay. Haney did most of his damage with a lead jab and straight punches to the body. Haney started to pull away mid-fight, but the Australian champion battled back in the later frames and even scored a knockdown.

Haney would regain his composure in the few final frames and started to have his way with Kambosos. “Dream” showcased phenomenal footwork and counter movement that almost made it impossible for Kambosos to land a fight-ending blow. In the end, Haney did more than enough over the course of 12 rounds to capture the four major belts and walk out of Melbourne undefeated,

Check out the full fight video highlights below: