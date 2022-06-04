Dan Ige and Movsar Evloev squared off in a Featherweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., June 4, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Though Ige found some early success, Evloev really took over as the fight wore on.

Ige started strong with a clean jab and big combination of right hands. Evloev answered with some distance kicks. The Russian landed a nice front kick up the middle before whiffing on a spin. The two traded right hands, with Ige landing cleaner over the top. He went to the body immediately after, but Evloev answered with a jump knee that weakened his opponent’s legs. Ige was bleeding after that clean knee connection, and Evloev soon scored his first takedown of the fight. Ige popped back up quickly, but Evloev slammed him with authority twice more. Undeterred, Ige kept working back to his feet and escaped the clinch.

Up until the knee, Ige did well in the first, but that strike really shifted the momentum.

Evloev started the round with good activity, though Ige was pressuring forward. Ige took an uppercut but stuffed a takedown before scoring with a nice overhand left. Evloev was moving really well, giving his opponent a lot of strikes to think about. He nearly landed another jump knee. Heavy low kick scored for Ige then a nice overhand. Ige was starting to find his rhythm more at about the midway of the round, although his face was really wearing the damage. Evloev caught his opponent with his feet twisted up, landing an easy double leg as a result. Controlling Ige from within the guard, the Russian landed some heavy elbows and bloodied his opponent further.

Movsar Evloev finished the second in top position, securing a lead on the cards.

Ige entered the third round in the Southpaw stance, but Evloev answered with a slick clinch takedown into back control. Even though Ige didn’t settle on bottom and kept working, he was having a seriously hard time escaping his opponent’s grasp. Evloev kept his pressure brutally heavy and really made Ige’s life miserable. After a scramble, Ige wound up in on a takedown attempt, but it didn’t go anywhere. Evloev wound up on top yet again, continuing to grind his opponent. Ige escaped with 30 seconds remaining, but he couldn’t keep his feet for long in the face of the Russian’s wrestling.

Movsar Evloev dominated a very game Dan Ige. His combination of smart combination punches, excellent wrestling, and top-notch athleticism is clearly a problem for just about anyone at 145 lbs.

Good luck, Featherweights.

Result: Movsar Evloev defeats Dan Ige via unanimous decision

