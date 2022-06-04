Askar Mozharov and Alenzo Menifield squared off in a Light Heavyweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., June 4, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Menifield immediately opened the fight with a huge right hand then dumped Mozharov onto his back in the first 20 seconds. Visually, Menifield looked the far larger man, and he settled in closed guard. The action stalled out from that position, but Menifield eventually passed into half guard. Mozharov pretty much just held on from bottom position to mitigate damage. With 90 seconds remaining, Mohzarov kicked his opponent off and started swinging! He got a bit too wild though, resulting in another double from Menifield. This time, Menifield passed and pinned an arm in the crucifix immediately. At first, Menifield was landing short punches, but then he dropped some huge elbows that put Mozharov to sleep (watch highlights here).

This was really smart game planning from Menifield. Right away, Menifield countered Mozharov’s aggression with takedowns, really setting the tone of the fight. He was patient from top position, but he still put his opponent down inside the very first round.

Result: Alonzo Menifield defeats Askar Mozharov via first-round knockout

For complete UFC Vegas 56: “Rozenstruik vs. Volkov” results and play-by-play, click HERE.