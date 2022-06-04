Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight talents Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov went to war tonight (Sat., June 4, 2022) in the main event of UFC Vegas 56 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. This was a rare main event between men in almost identical positions: they were ranked right next to one another, have picked up similar recent wins, and have lost to the same opponents ranked above them. A pair of contenders inside the Top 10 still looking to break back into the title mix, both fighters really needed a win in order to look up the rankings. Otherwise, the defeated man remained stuck in mud.

Following a big exchange, Volkov ended his opponent with a heavy flurry of punches. Follow along below for live updates and highlight clips:

Round One

The duo trade kicks immediately to start the fight. Volkov is active with his lead leg, landing quick kicks. “Drago” is getting his jab going as well, and Rozenstruik misses on a big swing. Rozenstruik counters a snap kick with a huge left hand, but he eats it well. Volkov answers with heavy swings of his own, and an uppercut knocks his mouthpiece flying! Rozenstruik is stunned, and Volkov swarms for the finish. Volkov didn’t back down from a wild exchange, and he scored a huge stoppage win as a result!





Result: Alexander Volkov defeats Jairzinho Rozenstruik via first-round knockout

