Tony Gravely earned his second Octagon finish earlier today (Sat., June 4, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the bantamweight contender stopped promising prospect Johnny Munoz with a nasty first-round knockout (punches).

Munoz looked slick in the early going as he utilized footwork to land some solid leg kicks. Gravely started to close the distance, though, and launched a vicious inside uppercut along the cage. Munoz instantly went to the ground and Gravely followed up with a barrage of strikes before the referee stepped in. The entire fight lasted 68 seconds.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Gravely, 30, is now 4-2 as a member of the UFC’s bantamweight division and has won his last two trips to the cage. The former NCAA Division I wrestler is more known for his ground game so it was exciting to see Gravely cause some damage with his hands. Gravely should be able to parlay this win into a shot at the top 15 his next time around.

