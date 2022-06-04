Alexander Volkov returned to the heavyweight win column earlier today (Sat., June 4, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Drago” finished fellow contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik with a first-round TKO finish.

In addition to the heavyweight headliner, UFC Vegas 56 produced a long list of knockouts, submission, and back-and-forth wars. Check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most.

Erin Blanchfield continued her women’s flyweight takeover with a second-round submission finish over streaking veteran JJ Aldrich (see it HERE)

Bantamweight veteran Tony Gravely earned an impressive 68-second knockout finish over prospect Johnny Munoz

Lightweight prospect Benoit Saint Denis made good on his second Octagon appearance with a second-round submission stoppage over Niklas Stolze

Former UFC women’s strawweight title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz captured her first win in over four years with a submission over Felice Herrig (see it HERE)

Alonzo Menifield spoiled the debut of light heavyweight striker Askar Mozharov with a brutal first-round TKO

Flyweight contender Ode Osbourne scored a massive knockout win over striker Zarrukh Adashev just 61 seconds into the first round (highlights HERE)

Karine Silva made the most of her UFC debut with a first-round submission finish over veteran fighter Poliana Botelho

Featherweight prospect Lucas Almeida looked like the real deal in a bloody third-round TKO win over former Ultimate Fighter winner Michael Trizano

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 56 bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Lucas Almeida vs. Michael Trizano

Performance of the Night: Ode Osbourne

Performance of the Night: Karine Silva

For complete UFC Vegas 56 results and coverage click here.