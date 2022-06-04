 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Submission! Watch Erin Blanchfield choke out JJ Aldrich on the feet - UFC Vegas 56

By Dan Hiergesell
Rising women’s flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield scored the biggest victory of her MMA career earlier today (Sat., June 4, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Cold Blooded” stopped veteran JJ Aldrich with a beautiful second-round submission (standing guillotine).

Despite being a massive underdog for this “Prelims” opener Aldrich showed her strength early. She was able to control most of the grappling exchanges along the cage and did enough to win the first five minutes of action. However, Blanchfield was able to take advantage of a brief knockdown in the second and grabbed a hold of a guillotine. Aldrich tried to fight the hands to break free, but Blanchfield kept her squeeze and forced the tap on the feet.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Blanchfield, 23, is now 3-0 inside of the Octagon since making her debut back in 2021. Despite being so young and having just 10 professional fights under her belt Blanchfield is one of the most promising contenders in the UFC women’s flyweight division. She called out the winner of Maycee Barber vs. Jessica Eye so we’ll see if UFC makes that happen.

For complete UFC Vegas 56 results and coverage click here.

