Promising featherweight talent Lucas Almeida turned in a memorable Octagon debut earlier today (Sat., June 4, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Brazilian stopped Michael Trizano via third-round TKO (punches) in a wild bloodbath.

This fight was bonkers from the opening bell. Trizano was able to score a knockdown in the first round to put Almeida in serious trouble. Almeida returned the favor in the second round to score his own knockdown. While in top control an inadvertent headbutt caused a serious cut above Trizano’s right eye that bloodied both fighters.

In Round 3, Almeida took advantage of his momentum and landed a massive left hand. Trizano wobbled before falling to the canvas. That’s when Almeida launched a collection of hard punches from the top to force the referee’s hand.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Almeida, 31, came up short during an appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series back in Sept. 2021, but the promotion still gave him a shot after he defended his Jungle Fight featherweight title just one month later. Almeida clearly has elite-level finishing ability and should make serious waves at 145 pounds moving forward.

For complete UFC Vegas 56 results and coverage click here.