Karine Silva made the most out of her Octagon debut earlier today (Sat., June 4, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the flyweight prospect stopped Poliana Botelho with a beautiful first-round submission (D’Arce choke).

Both women scored good shots on the feet in the early going. Silva seemed to have a power advantage, but Botelho found her range and was in the fight every step of the way. That was until Silva landed a big right hand before securing a takedown. Silva immediately locked up the D’Arce choke on the way down to the mat and forced Botelho to tap with seconds left in the first round.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Silva, 28, has won her last six professional fights and now has 11 total first-round stoppages on her resume. The UFC women’s flyweight division is always looking for fresh blood so this debut couldn’t have gone better for the Brazilian. “Killer” should get a significant bump in competition her next time out to see if she’s ready for a run at the top 10.

