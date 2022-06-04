Rising flyweight contender Ode Osbourne looked incredible earlier today (Sat., June 4, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Jamaican Sensation” put an end to Zarrukh Adashev with a knockout just 61 seconds into the first round.

Adashev is a really good striker, but Osbourne entertained a standup battle in the early going given his reach and size advantage. It only took a few moments for Osbourne to land a crisp counter right hook that sent Adashev crashing to the canvas. Osbourne instantly jumped on top for smashing punches from top position that put Adashev out for the count.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Osbourne, 30, has now won his last two trips to the Octagon and looks like a completely different fighter since hooking up with head coach John Wood at Syndicate MMA. With considerable size and finishing ability Osbourne should be fun to watch as he pushes his way towards the flyweight top 15.

