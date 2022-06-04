Alonzo Menifield earned an impressive stoppage earlier today (Sat., June 4, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Atomic” finished Octagon newcomer Askar Mozharov with a brutal first-round TKO (elbows).

Mozharov is known for his punishing standup so Menifield smartly shot in for an early takedown. The UFC newcomer was able to regain his footing to land some solid strikes, but Menifield moved in again for another takedown. That’s when he caught Mozharov in a crucifix position and launched heavy elbows until the referee stepped in for the stoppage.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Menifield, 34, was coming off a unanimous decision loss to William Knight in his last outing so this win was just what the doctor ordered. The powerful light heavyweight is now 3-1 in his last four trips to the Octagon and seems to be getting over the cardio issues that plagued him early into his UFC career.

For complete UFC Vegas 56 results and coverage click here.