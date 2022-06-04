Karolina Kowalkiewicz was overcome with emotion after earning her first finish in the UFC #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/FvdpCjdrda

Former UFC women’s strawweight title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz scored her first win in over four years earlier today (Sat., June 4, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Polish veteran stopped Felice Herrig with a second-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Herrig has fought just once over the past four years so she understandably battled some cage rust. Kowalkiewicz looked on point from the opening bell mixing attacks up on the feet and on the ground. Once Kowalkiewicz gained top control she knew she would be able to dictate the pace of the fight. In Round 2, Kowalkiewicz was able to grab Herrig’s back, score some solid ground-and-pound, and eventually sunk in the submission finish.

Kowalkiewicz, 36, hasn’t tasted victory inside of the Octagon since a split-decision win over Herrig back in 2018. The former UFC title challenger finally looked like the fighter she was when she broke onto the scene six years ago. It will be fun to see what Kowalkiewicz can do after putting a stop to her five-fight losing skid.

