Alexander Volkov proved he’s still a worthy heavyweight contender earlier today (Sat., June 4, 2022) at UFC Vegas 56 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Drago” stopped fellow knockout artist Jairzinho Rozenstruik with a nasty first-round TKO (punches).

After a brief feeling out period both heavyweights started to get busy with their hands. Rozenstruik was able to make up for a lack of reach and tag Volkov a few times. However, Volkov unloaded a massive straight right hand along the cage that leveled “Bigi Boy.” Volkov followed that up with a barrage of heavy strikes that landed, knocked Rozenstruik’s mouthpiece out, and put the heavyweight to the ground. Referee Herb Dean may have jumped in just a little too soon, but Volkov was only going to do more damage.

Check out the video highlights below:

Back in the win column for DRAGO! Way to close out the show! @AlexDragoVolkov #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/ewRqssQHzp — UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2022

Volkov, 33, was coming off a disappointing submission loss to Tom Aspinall his last time out so this was crucial for his heavyweight stock heading into the second half of 2022. “Drago” still has some work to do if he wants to make a push for his first UFC title shot, but this is a big feather in his cap considering Rozenstruik had only been finished by Francis Ngannou in his MMA career.

For complete UFC Vegas 56 results and coverage click here.