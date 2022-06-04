One of the biggest lightweight title fights in recent boxing memory will unfold later this evening (Sat., June 4, 2022) live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, as George Kambosos Jr. (20-0, 10 KO) puts his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles on the line against WBC lightweight champion, Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KO).

This is a massive fight to say the least. The last time boxing had an undisputed lightweight champion it was 1990 and the great Pernell Whitaker was holding three belts. Both Kambosos and Haney have a chance to etch their name in boxing history with a win this weekend in Australia. The winner will also become the first undisputed lightweight champion of the four-belt era.

While Haney will be a small betting favorite to remain undefeated and hand Kambosos his first professional loss Kambosos has considerable momentum heading into this fight. Coming off a massive upset win over Teofimo Lopez to win his titles back in Nov. 2021 Kambosos believes he’ll be too much for “The Dream.” Kambosos does have a slight reach disadvantage so he’ll need to establish his range early to keep Haney in check.

It’s a lightweight title fight for the ages and one that any combat fan should catch in action. We’ve compiled all of the details below for the ‘Kambosos vs. Haney’ boxing event later tonight in Melbourne.

Start Time

Sat., June 4, 2022, from inside Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia

ESPN/ESPN+ main card begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

“Kambosos vs. Haney” main event begins around 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT

Online Viewing

“Kambosos vs. Haney” main card can be viewed via ESPN+. Subscriptions start at $6.99 per month.

Television Viewing

“Kambosos vs. Haney” main card can be viewed via ESPN. Check your local providers or click HERE for instant access to ESPN.

Mobile Viewing

“Kambosos vs. Haney” main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Main card

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney, lightweights, 12 rounds

Jason Moloney vs Aston Palicte, bantamweights, 12 rounds

Junior Fa vs Lucas Browne, heavyweights, 10 rounds

Andrew Moloney vs Alexander Espinoza, bantamweights, 8 rounds

Stick with Mania for more coverage of the ‘Kambosos vs. Haney’ boxing event right here.