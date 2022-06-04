Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Conor McGregor’s yacht is pretty dang cool. A 63-foot Lamborghini Technomar super yacht worth more than $3 million, it’s totally understandable why the superstar wants to float around the globe, going to cool places like the Monaco Grand Prix. If you’re the richest man in the sport recovering from injury, why not enjoy the downtime?

McGregor doesn’t have a fight, so he’s especially free to do whatever he likes in his offseason. At the same time, UFC fighters are eligible to be randomly drug tested 365 days out of the year. McGregor isn’t doing anything wrong by traveling constantly and/or floating around in the ocean, but how can United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) possibly test him? Michael Bisping brought up the question on his Believe You Me podcast, and he doesn’t exactly have an answer.

“I do wonder though. I’m gonna get f—king s—t on for this,” Bisping began. (via SportsKeeda). “How do they test Conor McGregor floating on a boat around the world all the time?... I’ve wondered that. When I see him on his boat all the time. Granted, he’s probably not posting in real time exactly where he is at that time. Seemingly though, he’s on a boat most of the time. Is USADA sending people in a f—king helicopter to drop on Conor’s boat? No.”

At some point in the likely near future, McGregor will have to settle in one place more often to train for his return to action in the fall. He’ll be far more testable at that point, but until then, McGregor certainly seems to have accidentally found a loophole in the random testing system.

Good thing more UFC fighters cannot afford yachts.

There is apparently some drama between SBG Ireland and Cage Warriors, but sitting on the other side of the pond, I’m unaware of any additional backstory ...

I'm confused last week my fighter was told if he wanted to continue fighting for @CageWarriors he'd have to remove @SBG_Ireland logo from shorts as I guess SBG banned from CW? Now you're promoting an SBG fighter. Does it depend on number of followers? @ufc @btsportufc https://t.co/gRCeN8wNMV — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) June 3, 2022

When One Championship moves over to Amazon Prime Video, will you be watching? The first main event will be Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 2.

ONE Championship's first live event on Amazon Prime Video set, including the main event: https://t.co/B8CZluRWib — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 3, 2022

John Dodson is moving into the bare knuckle arena, which is an interesting development for the former title challenger.

@JohnDodsonMMA is taking off the gloves pic.twitter.com/ObsdYp7UFe — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) June 3, 2022

In case y’all thought “Thug Nasty” ran out of BARS!

Hobby lobby or Abu Dobbi it don’t matter give me a Top 5 guy — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) June 3, 2022

Facts are facts.

Charles Oliveira title reign: 357 days

Conor McGregor title reign: 509 days



There’s levels to this. — Super Fan (@McGregorRousey) June 3, 2022

I thought this was a cool bit of instruction and content from Terrence McKinney.

I’m workin on preserving energy while improving power with my leg kicks pic.twitter.com/89rMrCHY7C — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) June 3, 2022

Ignacio Bahamondes looks to continue his rise vs. Ludovit Klein in Dallas.

Per sources: Ignacio Bahamondes vs Ludovit Klein added to #UFC277



Vía @ESPNDeportes https://t.co/qZpEQxeuuK — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) June 3, 2022

I hated this, but I saw it, and now you have to.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Here’s a fun piece of trivia I didn’t know: Gerard Gordeau vs. Teila Tuli — that’s the one where the Savate striker kicked the sumo wrestler in the face then nearly lost his foot due to infection — was not the first UFC fight

These two entered the cage with zero strategy, and they still executed poorly.

Toes directly into the liver — that’s as unfun as it gets.

