Midnight Mania! Michael Bisping questions if USADA tests McGregor on yacht, ‘Is USADA sending people in a f—king helicopter?’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Qualifying Photo by Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Conor McGregor’s yacht is pretty dang cool. A 63-foot Lamborghini Technomar super yacht worth more than $3 million, it’s totally understandable why the superstar wants to float around the globe, going to cool places like the Monaco Grand Prix. If you’re the richest man in the sport recovering from injury, why not enjoy the downtime?

McGregor doesn’t have a fight, so he’s especially free to do whatever he likes in his offseason. At the same time, UFC fighters are eligible to be randomly drug tested 365 days out of the year. McGregor isn’t doing anything wrong by traveling constantly and/or floating around in the ocean, but how can United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) possibly test him? Michael Bisping brought up the question on his Believe You Me podcast, and he doesn’t exactly have an answer.

“I do wonder though. I’m gonna get f—king s—t on for this,” Bisping began. (via SportsKeeda). “How do they test Conor McGregor floating on a boat around the world all the time?... I’ve wondered that. When I see him on his boat all the time. Granted, he’s probably not posting in real time exactly where he is at that time. Seemingly though, he’s on a boat most of the time. Is USADA sending people in a f—king helicopter to drop on Conor’s boat? No.”

At some point in the likely near future, McGregor will have to settle in one place more often to train for his return to action in the fall. He’ll be far more testable at that point, but until then, McGregor certainly seems to have accidentally found a loophole in the random testing system.

Good thing more UFC fighters cannot afford yachts.

Insomnia

There is apparently some drama between SBG Ireland and Cage Warriors, but sitting on the other side of the pond, I’m unaware of any additional backstory ...

When One Championship moves over to Amazon Prime Video, will you be watching? The first main event will be Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 2.

John Dodson is moving into the bare knuckle arena, which is an interesting development for the former title challenger.

In case y’all thought “Thug Nasty” ran out of BARS!

Facts are facts.

I thought this was a cool bit of instruction and content from Terrence McKinney.

Ignacio Bahamondes looks to continue his rise vs. Ludovit Klein in Dallas.

I hated this, but I saw it, and now you have to.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Here’s a fun piece of trivia I didn’t know: Gerard Gordeau vs. Teila Tuli — that’s the one where the Savate striker kicked the sumo wrestler in the face then nearly lost his foot due to infection — was not the first UFC fight

These two entered the cage with zero strategy, and they still executed poorly.

Toes directly into the liver — that’s as unfun as it gets.

Random Land

The art of distraction.

Midnight Music: Hip-hop, 2022

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

