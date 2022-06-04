Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 56 main event

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a few hours away from the 265-pound matchup between Top 10 heavyweight sluggers Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who go to war in the UFC Vegas 56 main event TODAY (Sat., June 4, 2022) inside UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Volkov (34-1) was on his way to accomplishing great things in the heavyweight division, racking up four straight wins with two knockout victories after crossing over from M-1 Challenge in Russia. Unfortunately for “Drago,” a Hail Mary finish by Derrick Lewis slowed his momentum and Volkov is just 4-3 in the three years that followed.

Rozenstruik (11-3) suffered a similar setback after his red-hot start in the 265-pound weight class. Four straight wins (with four violent knockouts) was all for naught, as “Bigi Boy” got obliterated by eventual heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, then went a mediocre 2-2 in his next four fights, with both losses coming by way of decision.

Lots at stake this weekend in “Sin City.”

