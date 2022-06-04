UFC Vegas 56 live stream results, play-by-play updates | Volkov vs. Rozenstruik

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 56 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TODAY (Sat., June 4, 2022) streaming LIVE on ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET (“Prelims” undercard action) and 4 p.m. ET (main card lineup). The promotion’s latest “Fight Night” offering is topped by a 265-pound showdown between Top 10 bruisers Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who are separated by just one spot in the “official” UFC heavyweight rankings. Before that titanic tilt gets underway, veteran featherweight Dan “50k” Ige looks to quell the uprising of undefeated 145-pound upstart Movsar Evloev in UFC Vegas 56’s co-main event. Alonzo Menifield, Felice Herrig and Damon Jackson will also see ESPN+ action this weekend in “Sin City.”

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 56 fight card below, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 4 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Vegas 56 action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Volkov vs. Rozenstruik.” Without further delay, see below for the updated UFC Vegas 56 real-time results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).

UFC VEGAS 56 QUICK RESULTS:

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Movsar Evloev vs. Dan Ige

Lucas Almeida vs. Michael Trizano

Poliana Botelho vs. Karine Silva

Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Alex Da Silva vs. Joe Solecki

Daniel Argueta vs. Damon Jackson

Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ode Osbourne

Benoit Saint Denis vs. Niklas Stolze

Tony Gravely vs. Johnny Munoz

Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Rinat Fahretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis

J.J. Aldrich vs. Erin Blanchfield

UFC VEGAS 56 LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY:

265 lbs.: Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Movsar Evloev vs. Dan Ige

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Lucas Almeida vs. Michael Trizano

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Poliana Botelho vs. Karine Silva

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

205 lbs.: Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

115 lbs.: Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Alex Da Silva vs. Joe Solecki

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Daniel Argueta vs. Damon Jackson

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ode Osbourne

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Benoit Saint Denis vs. Niklas Stolze

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Tony Gravely vs. Johnny Munoz

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Rinat Fahretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: J.J. Aldrich vs. Erin Blanchfield

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 56: “Volkov vs. Rozenstruik” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.