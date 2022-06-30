UFC 276 press conference video, live media stream for ‘Adesanya vs. Cannonier’

UFC 276 press conference video and live media stream will begin TODAY (Thurs., June 30, 2022) at 6 p.m. ET in the embedded video player above for the Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier-led pay-per-view (PPV) event popping off this Sat. night (July 2) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, a championship doubleheader that also features the featherweight trilogy between current titleholder Alex Volkanovski and former kingpin Max Holloway. Also taking the stage is 135-pound bruiser Sean O’Malley. “Sugar” will be looking to blast his way into the division Top 10 against veteran bantamweight Pedro Munhoz.

“I happy to be in this position,” Cannonier said during a recent media appearance. “I’m happy to have the challenge that Israel is going to bring. I expect it’s going to bring a different level out of me, and I plan on bringing a different level anyway. I’m excited, but I’m more prepared than excited.”

