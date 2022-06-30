 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 276 press conference video, live media stream for ‘Adesanya vs. Cannonier’

By Jesse Holland
UFC 276 press conference video and live media stream will begin TODAY (Thurs., June 30, 2022) at 6 p.m. ET in the embedded video player above for the Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier-led pay-per-view (PPV) event popping off this Sat. night (July 2) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, a championship doubleheader that also features the featherweight trilogy between current titleholder Alex Volkanovski and former kingpin Max Holloway. Also taking the stage is 135-pound bruiser Sean O’Malley. “Sugar” will be looking to blast his way into the division Top 10 against veteran bantamweight Pedro Munhoz.

BLOCKBUSTER CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADER! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) International Fight Week returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., July 2, 2022, capped by a stacked card headlined by a blockbuster championship double header. In UFC 276’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, reigning Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, defends his crown against No. 2-ranked contender, Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, has his sights set on successfully defending his title once again against No. 1-seeded contender, Max Holloway, for the third (and likely final) time.

“I happy to be in this position,” Cannonier said during a recent media appearance. “I’m happy to have the challenge that Israel is going to bring. I expect it’s going to bring a different level out of me, and I plan on bringing a different level anyway. I’m excited, but I’m more prepared than excited.”

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 276 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

For the rest of the UFC 276 fight card and PPV lineup click here. To check out the latest and greatest UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

