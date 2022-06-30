 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 276 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 4): Sean O’Malley gave up career in NFL (and porn) to pursue MMA

By Jesse Holland
Streaking 135-pound knockout artist Sean O’Malley will collide with battle-tested bantamweight veteran Pedro Munhoz at the upcoming UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (July 2, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

No disrespect to middleweight headliners Israel Adesanya or Jared Cannonier, but O’Malley vs. Munhoz might be the people’s main event, based on how “Sugar” is feeling in Episode 4 of UFC 276 “Embedded.”

BLOCKBUSTER CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADER! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) International Fight Week returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., July 2, 2022, capped by a stacked card headlined by a blockbuster championship double header. In UFC 276’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, reigning Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, defends his crown against No. 2-ranked contender, Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, has his sights set on successfully defending his title once again against No. 1-seeded contender, Max Holloway, for the third (and likely final) time.

“Feels like it’s a main event, that’s what it feels like,” O’Malley said. “Feels like I’m headlining the card. I feel like I definitely deserve to be in this spot with the performances I’ve been putting on. I’m really excited to go out there and perform. I feel like this is gonna be my best performance yet against Pedro Munhoz.”

I'm sure it will top any performance he could have experienced in NFL (or porn).

“I didn’t know I was gonna be fighting, I just knew I was gonna be famous,” O’Malley continued. “For whatever reason, I just saw it. I thought I was gonna be in the NFL for a long time. I coulda saw myself doing porn, anything. Fighting’s the coolest one though, couldn’t have been anything better.”

