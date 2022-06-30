UFC 276 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 4): Sean O’Malley gave up career in NFL (and porn) to pursue MMA

Streaking 135-pound knockout artist Sean O’Malley will collide with battle-tested bantamweight veteran Pedro Munhoz at the upcoming UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (July 2, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

No disrespect to middleweight headliners Israel Adesanya or Jared Cannonier, but O’Malley vs. Munhoz might be the people’s main event, based on how “Sugar” is feeling in Episode 4 of UFC 276 “Embedded.”

“Feels like it’s a main event, that’s what it feels like,” O’Malley said. “Feels like I’m headlining the card. I feel like I definitely deserve to be in this spot with the performances I’ve been putting on. I’m really excited to go out there and perform. I feel like this is gonna be my best performance yet against Pedro Munhoz.”

I'm sure it will top any performance he could have experienced in NFL (or porn).

“I didn’t know I was gonna be fighting, I just knew I was gonna be famous,” O’Malley continued. “For whatever reason, I just saw it. I thought I was gonna be in the NFL for a long time. I coulda saw myself doing porn, anything. Fighting’s the coolest one though, couldn’t have been anything better.”

For episodes 1, 2, and 3 of UFC 276 “Embedded” click here, here, and here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 276 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

For the rest of the UFC 276 fight card and PPV lineup click here. To check out the latest and greatest UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.