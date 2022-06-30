What happened to Tommy Fury? Jake Paul prepares to ‘move on to the next one’ after ‘TNT’ goes into hiding

Tommy Fury is in hiding. Bitch made. Tyson Fury lawyer never got back to my team on setting up escrow for our $1M bet. Never believed in his brother. Instructed my team to do a Hova and move On To The Next One ☝️

Jake Paul is ready to move on.

“The Problem Child” is scheduled to box Tommy Fury atop the Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) card this August in New York City; however, “TNT” has been unable to leave the country after getting stymied by travel cops back on Tuesday.

That led to the cancellation of this week’s press conference — and possibly the fight.

“Tommy Fury is in hiding,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “Bitch made. Tyson Fury’s lawyer never got back to my team on setting up escrow for our $1M bet. Never believed in his brother. Instructed my team to do a Hova and move on to the next one.”

Fury has been radio silent since Tuesday’s travel debacle.

Why the former “Love Island” reality show contestant was prevented from leaving London is unclear (despite these persistent rumors), but the impatient Paul insists a simple visit to the nearest embassy will have the entire matter cleared up lickety-split.

“Go to the embassy, get your visa, and let’s make this fight happen,” Paul said. “Stop ducking me and stop wasting my time. That’s all he has to do. But Tommy is showing no urgency. He hasn’t gone yet. He is not communicating with us on what he is doing.”

Expect more news on this still-developing story in the coming days.