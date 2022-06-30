PFL 6 weigh-in results feat. Kayla Harrison, Rory MacDonald, and more

Professional Fighters League (PFL) recently concluded its official weigh ins for the upcoming PFL 6 mixed martial arts (MMA event), scheduled for this Fri. night (July 1, 2022) inside Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

PFL 6 will be headlined by the lightweight showdown between reigning champion Kayla Harrison and late replacement Kaitlin “The Striking Viking” Young. In addition, UFC veteran Rory MacDonald collides with Sadibou Sy in the PFL 6 welterweight co-main event.

The PFL 6 “Prelims” stream LIVE on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET followed by the ESPN and ESPN+ main card at 8 p.m. ET.

Complete PFL 6 weigh-in results below:

ESPN Main Card

Women’s Lightweight:

Kayla Harrison (155.6 lbs) vs. Kaitlin Young (155 lbs)

Welterweight:

Rory MacDonald (170.8 lbs) vs. Sadibou Sy (170.2 lbs)

Welterweight:

Ray Cooper III (170.4 lbs) vs. Brett Cooper (170.4 lbs)

Welterweight:

Magomed Magomedkerimov (170.8 lbs) vs. Dilano Taylor (170.8 lbs)

Women’s Lightweight:

Larissa Pacheco (154.6 lbs) vs. Genah Fabian (156 lbs)

Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Silawi (170.4 lbs) vs. Magomed Umalatov (170.4 lbs)

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Welterweight:

Nikolai Aleksakhin (170.2 lbs) vs. Carlos Leal (170 lbs)

Women’s Lightweight:

Marina Mokhnatkina (154 lbs) vs. Abigail Montes (154.8 lbs)

Women’s Lightweight:

Martina Jindrova (154.8 lbs) vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova (155 lbs)

Women’s Lightweight:

Olena Kolesnyk (155.6 lbs) vs. Vanessa Melo (154.4 lbs)

For much more on PFL MMA click here.