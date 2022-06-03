Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson will have a chance to avenge the only knockout loss of his professional career when he meets current ONE Championship flyweight king Adriano Moraes in a rematch this August, per a recent report by Ariel Helwani (the booking was later confirmed by ONE on Friday).

The two flyweights will meet in a main event scheduled for ONE Championship 161 on Aug. 26 at Singapore Indoor Stadium. It will be the promotion’s first live event on Amazon Prime Video.

Moraes, 33, captured the biggest win of his professional career when he became the first fighter to stop “Mighty Mouse” in a meeting at ONE on TNT 1 back in April 2021. The Brazilian champion stopped Johnson with a devastating second-round knee knockout to retain his title. Since then, Moraes defended his flyweight strap again with a third-round submission stoppage over Yuya Wakamatsu this past March.

Johnson, 35, has turned in a 3-1 record as a member of ONE since being traded away from UFC back in Oct. 2018. The only hiccup for “Mighty Mouse” came against Moraes just over one year ago. While Johnson hasn’t logged an official MMA bout since then he is coming off an impressive submission stoppage over Muay Thai sensation Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special rules match back in March.

“Mighty Mouse” was expected to win his initial fight with Moraes last year so it will be interesting to see who becomes the betting favorite as the rematch draws closer.