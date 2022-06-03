Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo booked for UFC Fight Night event on Aug. 13

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has booked a pivotal women’s Strawweight fight between top contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo to go down at a scheduled “Fight Night” event on Aug. 13, 2022. MMA Junkie confirmed the news of the booking, which does not have a set location at the moment.

Related Inspired By Gina

Grasso — ranked No. 5 — is currently riding an impressive three-fight win streak and has won four of her last five fights. The Mexican-born fighter is coming off a huge win over Joanne Wood, stopping her via rear-naked choke in the very first round this past March (see it here). Prior to that, Grasso defeated Mayce Barber via unanimous decision.

Araujo, meanwhile, is holding firm at No. 7 and is fresh off a win over Andrea Lee last month at the “Blackowicz vs. Rakic” event in Las Vegas, Nevada. With a record of 5-2, Araujo is hoping a big victory over Grasso will be enough to catapult her into the Top 5.

Other bouts confirmed for the ESPN+-streamed event include Sara McMann taking on Aspen Ladd in a Bantamweight bout. Furthermore, Gerald Meerschaert returns to face off against Bruno Silva.