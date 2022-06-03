George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney will collide in a massive lightweight title fight tomorrow night (Sat., June 4, 2022) live on ESPN from inside Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The winner will become the first undisputed lightweight boxing champion since Pernell Whitaker back in 1990, and the first in the four-belt era.

Kambosos, 28, is coming off a big-time upset win over Teofimo Lopez back in Nov. 2021 to claim the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles. The win also helped propel Kambosos’ undefeated professional record to 20-0, which includes 10 knockouts. Kambosos will be the slight betting underdog for Saturday’s title fight as he enters his first official defense.

Haney, 23, is the reigning WBC lightweight champion and one of the most promising young fighters in all of boxing. “The Dream” boasts an undefeated 27-0 professional record with 15-equally impressive knockouts. Haney will be the betting favorite for his title fight opposite Kambosos as he tries to lock down his fifth-straight defense of the WBC belt.

Prior to Saturday’s main event showdown the two lightweights stepped on the scale for official weigh ins and one final staredown. The official weigh ins can be seen in the above video player and the faceoff is below:

MADNESS IN MELBOURNE #KambososHaney | 9 PM ET on JUN 4 | ESPN

Unfortunately, Kambosos came in .36 pounds over the 135-pound lightweight limit. He was given two extra hours to cut the weight to make his title fight with Haney official. Kambosos came back just over an hour later and successfully hit the mark. All the belts remain on the line.

After seeing Kambosos initially miss weight Haney delivered the following message to the boxing world:

