The legendary Mike Tyson is offering up some advice for Conor McGregor ahead of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) return, but it may not be words “Notorious” wants to hear.

McGregor, who is currently getting in fight shape after recovering from a nasty leg injury suffered in July 2021, believes that he should come back to a title fight. The Irish superstar has made a case to not only challenge for the 155-pound title, but also a massive superfight with current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

While McGregor’s goals are always lofty and UFC brass usually bites in the name of the almighty dollar it may benefit “Notorious” to get back into the swing of things before challenging the best fighters in the world. After all, McGregor is just 1-3 in his last four trips to the Octagon.

Tyson, who is no stranger to comebacks and what it takes to win at the highest level, offered up some advice for McGregor during a conversation with Henry Cejudo on “The Fight Card” podcast.

“After a defeat, you should do a couple of fights to get your feet wet,” said Tyson.

He continued, “Conor, I think you should build your confidence up and go do what you do: win excitingly.”

These are certainly words for wisdom, especially for a fighter coming off a serious leg injury less than one year ago. However, McGregor only knows one speed and is looking to score the biggest fights available for the biggest payday imaginable. It’s a system that has made McGregor the fighter that he is today, but it’s also cost him in the past.

Cejudo went on to suggest a potential clash between McGregor and struggling lightweight contender Tony Ferguson, but Tyson doesn’t believe that’s a safe fight for “Notorious” either.

“Well, that’s a tough fight,” Tyson said. “He’s a warrior, regardless if he loses, He makes exciting fights. It’s hard to beat that guy. … No big-time guy, let him get three fights and build his confidence back up. Every fight the opponent goes to a higher level.”

At this time it’s unknown who McGregor will fight next. There are simply too many names being discussed. Whether it’s Charles Oliveira, Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, Ferguson, or Usman, nobody truly knows.

What say you, Maniacs? Should McGregor listen to Tyson and take a tune-up fight or go right for the top?

Sound off!