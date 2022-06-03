UFC veteran John Dodson signs bareknuckle contract with BKFC

The team at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is continuing its pursuit of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans with the recent addition of former two-time Flyweight title contender, John Dodson.

The promotion announced the signing earlier today (Fri., June 3, 2022) on social media, though details regarding a possible debut date and opponent were not revealed.

An 18-year pro as a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, Dodson compiled a 10-7 record during his stint with UFC, getting to a title fight in the 125-pound division, ultimately coming up short against Demetrious Johnson on both occasions. During his run with the promotion, however, Dodson picked up huge wins over the likes of former champion TJ Dillashaw, Jussier Formiga, and Pedro Munhoz.

“The Magician” ended his UFC run with a 3-5 record over his last eight bouts, which includes losses to Marlon Moraes and Petr Yan. Dodson last competed for the promotion at UFC 252, losing a unanimous decision to Merb Dvalishvili, and was released a month later.