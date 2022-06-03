It’s rare to see a fighter choke out the president of a fight promotion, but that’s exactly what combat fans saw over Memorial Day weekend at a Fury Pro Grappling 4 event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Veteran fighter Clay Guida was originally expected to compete against fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) mainstay Alex Caceres in a grappling match. However, Caceres was forced to withdraw from the bout for undisclosed reasons and left “The Carpenter” without an opponent.

Luckily, Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) president Brad Boulton answered his phone the morning of the event and offered to step in. While Boulton has a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu he couldn’t possibly prepare for a last-minute war of attrition with a proven fighter like Guida.

As you may have imagined, Guida ended up choking out Boutlon in the co-main event. Boutlon didn’t make it completely easy for the UFC veteran as he offered sound defense inside the guard, but “Carpenter” eventually muscled his way for an arm triangle choke finish.

“I think it’s time to get back to training, so when stuff like this happens again, I’m ready to perform the best that I can,” said Boutlon after the match.

It was pretty unique to say the least. Check out the highlights below courtesy of UFC Fight Pass: