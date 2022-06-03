‘Ukrainian Conor McGregor,’ Askar Mozharov, did not copy ‘Notorious’ tattoos

Askar Mozharov has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons ahead of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut this Saturday night (Sat., June 4, 2022) at UFC Vegas 56 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to a recent report, Mozharov’s pro mixed martial arts (MMA) record seems to have been a bit off, which prompted the data gurus over at Sherdog to state that a record that was listed as 21-12 is actually 19-12. Per Mozharov’s recent interview, a lot of his fights took place in countries and promotions that didn’t care much for records and data-keeping, just the action.

Now, the Light Heavyweight standout is denying claims that he copied Conor McGregor’s infamous gorilla tattoo displayed across his chest, though he admits they are similar in style and he is, coincidentally enough, known as the “Ukrainian Conor McGregor.”

“No this is not Conor McGregor’s [tattoo]. Guys, this is the same style, old school but another picture,” said Mozharov via the Irish Mirror. “Actually, in my country, people know me as the Ukrainian Conor McGregor but this is different, I like Conor but I am Askar.”

McGregor’s infamous ink plastered all over his body is a big part of the “Notorious” persona, and though some have tried to imitate it nothing is as good as the original according to these professionals.

Sorry, Tom.

Mozharov will attempt to pick up his third straight win when he battles Alonzo Menifield in his first-ever fight inside the Octagon. According to these stats, “No Mercy’s” last 12 wins have come via first-round stoppage.

