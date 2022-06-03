Tom Aspinall fires back at Chael Sonnen - ‘I’m not a clown or a WWE entertainer’

Chael Sonnen recently had some tough criticism reserved for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight standout, Tom Aspinall, due to the Brit’s lack of energy once he gets behind a mic. What rubbed “American Gangster” the wrong way was that instead of Aspinall pumping himself up and making his case for a title shot, he was going full-on “fan” and promoting other fighters, such as 265-pound champion, Francis Ngannou.

Furthermore, Sonnen was baffled by the fact that Aspinall was quick to say he wasn’t interested in a world title fight if it came knocking on his door. That was enough for the former two-time Middleweight title contender to slam the big man.

“We gave him the opportunity, we put him in the main event, we put him in a fight in front of his own country, we’ve done everything we can possibly do,” Sonnen continued. “We get him the media opportunities and he fanboys out and puts over Francis Ngannou. What are we doing here? Why are we doing it? What do you think these interviews are about? It’s an opportunity to tell your side — and you sold Francis Ngannou. What are you doing?”

Now, Aspinall is firing back at the sharp-tongued fighter-turned commentator by saying that if it’s trash talk he’s looking for then he needs to turn the channel and tune into professional wrestling.

“I’m more than happy being myself thanks and not selling myself out and acting like a [clown] for views and money,” Aspinall wrote on social media (via MMA Fighting). “I am not a WWE entertainer I’m one of the greatest heavyweights to walk on this [Earth] and it will be shown in my body of work from my UFC debut until I retire in 10 years. I don’t need to talk s***. Happy to be myself.

Of course, Sonnen was one of the best at dropping nugget after nugget on the mic, so it’s no surprise to see him disappointed in Aspinall’s lack of fire when speaking to the media. That said, it seems “American Gangster” will have to accept the big man for simply being himself.

The hard-hitting British brawler — who is currently ranked No. 6 in the division — will attempt to pick up his ninth straight win and move into the Top 5 when he faces Curtis Blaydes in the main event of UFC London on July 23 from inside O2 Arena in London, England.