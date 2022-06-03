UFC 277 tickets: How to buy seats for ‘Pena vs. Nunes 2’ on July 30 in Dallas

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is bringing a championship doubleheader to the upcoming UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) event in Dallas, Texas, with tickets going on sale to the general public today (Fri., June 3, 2022).

The easiest way to scoop on seats is by heading over to www.ticketmaster.com and securing an online purchase.

Members of UFC Fight Club (join here) were able to scoop them up Wednesday (June 2), while subscribers to the UFC Newsletter (sign up through UFC.com) were able to get theirs yesterday (Thurs., June 2). The general public won’t be able to join the party until later today at 11 a.m. ET.

The event, which will take place inside American Airlines Center on Sat., July 30, 2022, will be headlined by a women’s Bantamweight championship rematch as division queenpin, Julianna Pena, defends her belt against former champion, Amanda Nunes. In UFC 277’s PPV co-main event, former Flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, will attempt to win the interim title and land a fourth fight against the champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, when he battles Kai-Kara France in a five-round title bout.

Also on the card, Derrick Lewis will battle Sergei Pavlovich in a Heavyweight affair, while Luke Rockhold makes his much-anticipated return to battle Paulo Costa in a Middleweight scrap on the main card. Furthermore, Anthony Smith will battle Magomed Ankalaev in what is sure to be a hard-hitting Light Heavyweight tilt.

To see the latest UFC 277: “Pena vs. Nunes 2” fight card click here.