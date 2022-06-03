Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik staredown video from UFC Vegas 56 weigh ins

A clash of titans awaits @AlexDragoVolkov vs @JairRozenstruik is set for tomorrow’s main event [ #UFCVegas56 | TOMORROW | Prelims 1 pm ET | Main Card 4pm ET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/6XUowurovI

Alexander Volkov (No. 7) and Jairzinho Rozenstruik (No. 8) will lock horns in the main event of UFC Vegas 56 tomorrow night (Sat., June 4, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both men are eying a spot back in the win column after losing in their previous outings, with Volkov losing to Tom Aspinall in March, while Rozenstruik came up short against Curtis Blaydes in Sept. 2021.

Watch Volkov and Rozenstruik come face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 56 weigh-in event, held earlier this morning in “Sin City,” by clicking the embedded video above. To see the complete weigh-in results from today’s scale-tipping festivities click here.

Here is the featherweight co-headliner between Dan Ige and Movsar Evloev:

The future of the featherweight division on full display @DynamiteDan808 vs @MovsarUFC



[ #UFCVegas56 | TOMORROW | Prelims 1 pm ET | Main Card 4pm ET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ]

