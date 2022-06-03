Live! UFC Vegas 56 early weigh-ins video results | Volkov vs. Rozenstruik

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is little more than 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 56 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a Heavyweight fight between Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Before the ESPN2 and ESPN+ live streams get underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also features a 145-pound tilt between Movsar Evloev and Dan Ige, all 28 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy.

The UFC Vegas 56 weigh-in event will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above, beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Volkov vs Rozenstruik” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember, too, that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 56 weigh-in text results below:

UFC Vegas 56 Main Event On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

UFC Vegas 56 Main Card On ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET):

145 lbs.: Movsar Evloev () vs. Dan Ige ()

145 lbs.: Lucas Almeida () vs. Michael Trizano ()

125 lbs.: Poliana Botelho () vs. Karine Silva ()

205 lbs.: Alonzo Menifield () vs. Askar Mozharov ()

115 lbs.: Felice Herrig () vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz ()

UFC Vegas 56 Prelims Card On ESPN+ (1 p.m. ET):

155 lbs.: Alex Da Silva () vs. Joe Solecki ()

145 lbs.: Daniel Argueta () vs. Damon Jackson ()

125 lbs.: Zarrukh Adashev () vs. Ode Osbourne ()

170 lbs.: Benoit Saint Denis () vs. Niklas Stolze ()

135 lbs.: Tony Gravely () vs. Johnny Munoz ()

125 lbs.: Jeff Molina () vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov ()

170 lbs.: Rinat Fahretdinov () vs. Andreas Michailidis ()

125 lbs.: J.J. Aldrich () vs. Erin Blanchfield ()

Check back around 2 p.m. ET for all 11 fighter face offs.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 56 fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (on ESPN+) at 4 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 56: “Volkov vs. Rozenstruik” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.