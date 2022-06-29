Max Holloway on featherweight G.O.A.T. talk: ‘Do we forget the man Jose Aldo?’

Max Holloway doesn’t see the Featherweight G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) debate being settled this weekend (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276.

“Blessed” challenges for the UFC title when he once again faces the champion, Alexander Volkanovski. After two memorable bouts, the pair of legendary 145 pounders have only leveled up significantly since their last encounter in July 2020. So much so that many consider this trilogy fight to be the decider when it comes to crowing the division’s best ever.

However, the former champ still believes he has work to do if he can regain his title with a first win against “The Great.”

“Not at all [will this fight decide the G.O.A.T.]. A lot of fans, a lot of people are saying it. Do we forget the man Jose Aldo?” Holloway said at UFC 276 media day (h/t MMA Junkie). “The man got eight title wins. I have five title wins. Until someone can beat his records as a champion with the eight title wins, then they can consider themselves the G.O.A.T. in Featherweight. I got five to get here. To get Alex for my sixth title win. That’s just the cherry on top.”

Holloway, 30, had a great run as Featherweight’s kingpin from Jun 2017 to Dec. 2019, and it all began when he defeated Aldo via third round technical knockout. Running the fight back later that year, Holloway secured his second win over “Scarface” by the exact same method. Despite this, he doesn’t think it places him above one of Brazil’s finest.

“It’s cool I’ve got the wins, but the title defenses are the title defenses,” Holloway said. “That is the actual record. He got eight title wins, I’ve got five. We’re not that far behind him. Hopefully, I can catch him, we’ll see what happens. He’s the G.O.A.T., bro. You can’t take it away. Just because he got gifted it, the event that the UFC bought out and he was the champion, it wasn’t a gift. I’m sure if they told him, ‘Hey you’ve got to fight for the belt.’ He would’ve fought for the belt. That’s just the kind of guy Aldo is. Standup guy, hard worker, and hard fighter and the G.O.A.T.”

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 276 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

For the rest of the UFC 276 fight card and PPV lineup click here. To check out the latest and greatest UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.