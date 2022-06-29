Sean Strickland’s wild UFC 276 media day, unsurprisingly, goes off the rails | Video

Sean Strickland simply cannot be filtered.

The No. 4-ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight contender will return this weekend (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 as he seeks his seventh consecutive victory against Alex Pereira. But first, the always outspoken Strickland joined UFC 276’s media day today (Wed., June 29, 2022) to roast essentially everyone in the room along with some of his fellow fighters.

Among the few comments made by “Tarzan” regarding fighting, he spoke on the situation between him and the talented striker, Pereira. The winner of the bout is expected to potentially be next for whoever is holding the title at the end of the night after the champion, Israel Adesanya, meets Jared Cannonier.

“If we learned anything about UFC rankings, they mean nothing at the end of the day,” Strickland said. “He’s the one that knocked out ‘Izzy’ so it’s like, ‘Here’s what you can do.’ You can have him go and he’ll eventually fight a wrestler who will take him down and beat him and then they’ll never get the ‘Izzy’ shot, or they could be like, ‘Hey, why don’t we have him fight Sean? Sean doesn’t like to wrestle. Maybe if he beats him, we can float him to the top.’

“So this is purely just a ploy by the UFC to put him against somebody who likes to strike to potentially get him an Izzy shot,” he concluded. “So, UFC, I applaud you. I might f—king wrestle.”

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 276 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

For the rest of the UFC 276 fight card and PPV lineup click here. To check out the latest and greatest UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.