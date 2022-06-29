UFC 276 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 3): Meet Jared Cannonier, power-punching businessman

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his 185-pound title against hulking division power puncher Jared Cannonier in the upcoming UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Just don’t expect “The Killa Gorilla” to spend much time taking in the sights and sounds of “Sin City.”

The No. 2-ranked middleweight is there for business, not pleasure.

“It’s good to be back,” Cannonier said on Ep. 3 of UFC 276 Embedded. “I don’t necessarily like coming here to visit, but I do enjoy coming here to do my job. It’s a business trip for me. It is enjoyable — but I’m not on vacation.”

Cannonier (15-5) is 5-1 since dropping down to middleweight and is coming off back-to-back victories over Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson. More importantly, the 38 year-old “Killa Gorilla” has double-digit knockouts and could be Adesanya’s most dangerous opponent to date.

We’ll find out in just a few days.

