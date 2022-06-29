Marvin Vettori dismisses ‘broke’ Luke Rockhold and his personal problems — ‘Luke is a p*ssy’

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has a renewed zest for MMA competition after hitting rock bottom earlier this year, using a recent personal tragedy to sober up and get back into the fight game at UFC 278 in August.
Fellow middleweight Marvin Vettori remains unimpressed.
“Luke is a pussy,” Vettori told MMA Junkie. “That’s all you guys need to know. Luke is a pussy, but I’m gonna give you this: He wanted the fight with Paulo, and Paulo has been bitching out. I don’t think Paulo can make 185 anymore, but Luke is a bitch. That’s all you guys need to know. He likes to talk, he’s been on and off, he’s probably broke right now, he wants to make some money. He was a champ for one time. I guess we’ve got to give him that, but other than that, I don’t make much out of him. More than anything he’s a pussy.”
Rockhold collides with “pathetic” 185-pound bruiser Paulo Costa in Salt Lake City.
It will be interesting to see which version of Rockhold competes at UFC 278. The part-time model was once considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world but is coming off back-to-back knockout losses and hasn’t competed since summer 2019.
Perhaps a victory over Costa can land him the winner of this fight?
