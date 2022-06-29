Live: UFC 276 media day video stream for ‘Adesanya vs Cannonier’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day for the upcoming UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” pay-per-view (PPV) event, which takes place this Sat. night (July 2, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a five-round middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya opposite power-punching ex-heavyweight Jared Cannonier.

The live media day stream begins TODAY at 1 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

The promotion is also holding a special pre-fight press conference on Thursday for the main and co-main events, which includes the featherweight trilogy between current 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski and former division titleholder Max Holloway, so if you miss today’s festivities, be sure to swing by tomorrow afternoon to catch up on all the pre-fight banter between “The Last Stylebender” and “The Killa Gorilla.”

Here’s the current UFC 276 media day schedule:

1:15 p.m.: Gabe Green available

1:30 p.m.: Jared Cannonier available

1:45 p.m.: Jalin Turner available

2:15 p.m.: Cowboy Cerrone available

2:30 p.m.: Max Holloway available

2:45 p.m.: Alex Pereira available

3:15 p.m.: Sean O’Malley available

3:30 p.m.: Bryan Barbarena available

3:45 p.m.: Israel Adesanya available

4 p.m.: Alexander Volkanovski available

4:15 p.m.: Sean Strickland available

4:30 p.m.: Ian Garry available

5 p.m.: Brad Riddell available

5:15 p.m.: Pedro Munhoz available

5:30 p.m.: Robbie Lawler available

5:45 p.m.: Jim Miller available

Times/fighters subject to change.

