It feels like the upcoming bareknuckle boxing match between Michael “Venom” Page and Mike Perry at BKFC 27 in London, England, is flying under the radar. While Page’s Bellator MMA shine may be starting to wear off and Perry’s exciting Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stint is a thing of the past, they remain two of the more entertaining strikers combat sports can offer. Pitting them against one another inside of a bareknuckle boxing ring is matchmaking at its finest.

Luckily, fight fans got a taste of this upcoming showdown early Tuesday as Page and Perry squared off for their first official staredown in front of Buckingham Palace in London. Perry, who won his BKFC debut over Julian Lane back in February, looked confident in the faceoff. Page, who will make his bareknuckle boxing debut when the two meet on Aug. 20 from inside OVO Arena in London, was stoic and calculated.

Here is a Conor McGregor training clip as the former UFC double champ gears up for his return to the Octagon.

Max Holloway channels his inner “Cactus Max” ahead of his trilogy with Alexander Volkanovski this weekend at UFC 276.

Dillon Danis is looking to go broke in a grappling match with rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett.

hey @theufcbaddy we both put up 75k each in escrow and do a grappling match winner takes all you in? pic.twitter.com/OjBIMKOcwW — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) June 28, 2022

What do you make of Mike Perry’s trash talk song to Michael “Venom” Page?

One of the biggest heavyweight rematches in recent memory has its first official staredown.

Tea time with former UFC champions Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib pulled up to DC’s house for the tea — literally



(via @TeamKhabib) pic.twitter.com/tHlPkbdH6f — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 29, 2022

Floyd Mayweather really has been fighting tomato cans!

Floyd Mayweather during sparring (2021) pic.twitter.com/sgoFlvJB5I — Fight Pics That Go Hard (@fightpicsgohard) June 28, 2022

I don’t know why this is still a thing, but Max Holloway got his official USADA jacket for 50 clean tests!

Congratulations to @BlessedMMA on his 50th clean test & perfect test history under the USADA program pic.twitter.com/fpddGZ7KVo — UFC (@ufc) June 29, 2022

Do we need to worry about Josh Emmett?

Two drinks, one chair. Sounds like a new viral video.

Some may not know but there was a time when Israel Adesanya beat up poor old Melvin Guillard in Australia.

Throwback to when the MMA gods got super bloodthirsty and aligned Israel Adesanya vs. Melvin Guillard in 2017. Talk about something we didn’t need. #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/fBjS3LB7sZ — Nolan King (@mma_kings) June 29, 2022

Probably one of the best baseball brawls in recent memory.

Blindfolded MMA. Anyone into this?

Here is some midnight-motivation from the late Kobe Bryant.

