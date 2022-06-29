T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, hosts the highest levels of mixed martial arts (MMA) striking this weekend (Sat., July 2, 2022) when Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski put their belts on the line against lethal contenders Jared Cannonier and Max Holloway. In additional UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) main card action, GLORY great, Alex Pereira, faces his stiffest test to date against Sean Strickland, Sean O’Malley squares off with the always-dangerous Pedro Munhoz, and Robbie Lawler meets Bryan Barberena in what could be absolute chaos at Welterweight.

Need money for fireworks and/or to pay for the fine for accidentally starting a wildfire? Read on ...

Is it weird that I’m actually glad T.J. Brown lost after Jinh Yu Frey’s loss tanked the parlay? If a super close decision had been the difference between failure and huge profit again, I’d have just hit my head against a wall until it (or my melon) broke. Other than that, J.P. Buys proved way more fragile than I thought and Rodolfo Vieira had a lot less early wrestling success than I thought, though Mario Bautista and Sergey Morozov staunched the bleeding somewhat.

Back to the grind!

UFC 276 Odds For The Under Card:

Jalin Turner (-135) vs. Brad Riddell (+115)

Ian Garry (-165) vs. Gabe Green (+140)

Jim Miller (-210) vs. Donald Cerrone (+180)

Andre Muniz (-280) vs. Uriah Hall (+235)

Maycee Barber (-240) vs. Jessica Eye (+200)

Dricus Du Plessis (-125) vs. Brad Tavares (+105)

Jessica-Rose Clark (-140) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (+120)

Thoughts: There are a lot of close fights with potential landmines here, but not the worst. In short, give me Ian Garry, Andre Muniz, Maycee Barber and Jalin Turner.

I won’t sit here and argue that Garry has been anything but underwhelming in the Octagon. Stylistically, though, he’s holding all the cards against Green. His footwork and countering skills are a hard counter to Green’s aggressive (but defensively porous) onslaught, his cardio is proven enough to keep Green from winning through attrition, and he’s got the grappling chops to exploit Green’s terrible takedown defense.

I’m not saying he’ll turn things around and set the world on fire, but Garry wins this one.

People who try to take Uriah Hall down generally succeed. Antonio Carlos Junior — whose wrestling never quite translated to MMA — got him down on three of eight attempts, while Sean Strickland managed four of six. Muniz is going to drag him to the mat sooner rather than later, and once he does, it’s only a matter of time.

Let’s face it: Barber should be 1-3 in her last four bouts. She’s nowhere near as likely to torch Eye the way Manon Fiorot and Casey O’Neill would have. Her grappling is still potent enough to earn my nod, though, especially considering she managed to put the very capable Alexa Grasso on her back three times and Eye’s been taken down at least once in four of her last five.

She’s not the worst parlay stuffer.

I’m a huge fan of Brad Riddell’s and am making an effort to temper my expectations of Turner, but “The Tarantula” hits stupid hard and Riddell isn’t terribly difficult to hit before he finds his groove sometime in the second round. While “Quake” will break Turner in the pocket if he can escape the first, the way he got rattled against Drew Dober suggests that that’s a mighty big “if.”

In other words, an early finish from Turner is likely enough to merit a bet.

UFC Vegas 276 Odds For The Main Card:

Israel Adesanya (-380) vs. Jared Cannonier (+310)

Alexander Volkanovski (-195) vs. Max Holloway (+165)

Alex Pereira (-120) vs. Sean Strickland (EVEN)

Sean O’Malley (-260) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+220)

Robbie Lawler (-120) vs. Bryan Barberena (+220)

Thoughts: I really like the looks of Sean Strickland, Sean O’Malley and Robbie Lawler. I’m also confident enough in Israel Adesanya’s abilities to recommend a bet.

While Alex Pereira’s preparation with Glover Teixeira made him far from a one-note striker, his takedown defense still isn’t quite up to snuff. He gave up two takedowns to the generally incompetent Andreas Michailidis and another two to Bruno Silva, who is an excellent brawler, but a godawful wrestler. Strickland has leaned on his striking of late, but his fight with the aforementioned Hall showed that he can still bring things to the mat when he wants to.

Even odds are enough to overcome my concerns about Pereira’s death hook cracking Strickland’s rock-solid jaw.

O’Malley almost certainly isn’t going to knockout Pedro Munhoz. “The Young Punisher” has easily shrugged off bombs from the likes of Jimmie Rivera, Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt and Jose Aldo without issue. That said, he just can’t handle rangy, mobile opponents, a weakness that’s been on full display during his current 1-4 skid. So long as O’Malley doesn’t pull a Garbrandt and go crazy in pursuit of an early finish that isn’t there, he’ll run circles around Munhoz all night.

Lawler’s recent war with Nick Diaz showed that he’s still capable of unleashing hell like the old days when he doesn’t have to worry about takedowns. It also showed that he still packs a serious punch, and considering that even Jason Witt managed to drop the incredibly shopworn Bryan Barberena, I fully expect a vintage “Ruthless” knockout.

As dangerous as Jared Cannonier is, he’s on the wrong end of major height and reach disadvantages, isn’t as potent an offensive wrestler as Marvin Vettori or Robert Whittaker, and got floored by a counter against Derek Brunson. All signs point to Adesanya catching him coming in and ending his current knockout drought.

UFC 276 Best Bets:

Parlay — Ian Garry and Andre Muniz: Bet $100 to make $118

Parlay — Sean Strickland and Sean O’Malley: Bet $100 to make $177

Parlay — Israel Adesanya and Robbie Lawler: Bet $100 to make $132

Parlay — Maycee Barber and Jalin Turner: Bet $80 to make $117.60

UFC 276 is a genuinely solid return to the PPV airwaves — don’t miss it! See you Saturday, Maniacs.

Initial Investment For 2022: $600

Current Total: $803.15

