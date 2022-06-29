Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Israel Adesanya is one of the most dominant champions in the sport. Undefeated at 185-pounds, Adesanya rose to the top of his division quickly and has since defended the belt four times. This weekend at UFC 276, Adesanya will attempt to score a fifth ruby by denying Jared Cannonier’s bid at the belt.

Despite his long term dominance, the betting public is widely backing Cannonier. “The Killa Gorilla” enters the fight as a +310 underdog to Adesanya’s -365 favorite, and perhaps those massive odds are enticing bettors. Per OddsChecker, 79.6% of bets have been placed on Cannonier to win the fight.

“Bettors continue to wait for Adesanya to lose,” OddsChecker spokesman Kyle Newman explains. “He’s been favored to lose his last three middleweight fights despite having strong odds in all of them. Perhaps bettors are just attracted to the long odds that Adesanya’s opponents always have, or perhaps they just think he’s can’t just keep dominating. Whatever the case, bettors continue to back Adesanya’s opponents and Jared Cannonier is the beneficiary at UFC 276.”

Do you have any money riding on the Middleweight main event?

Happy Max Holloway fight week!

She’s not retired, but it will be a little while before “Dr. Kneevil” returns to the Octagon.

Devastating that this is what Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov has been reduced to ...

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury summed up in a Tweet.

Eddie Hearn asked if he thinks Jake Paul will beat Tommy Fury: "I think he probably does… On paper Tommy Fury should beat him easily, but then you watch Tommy Fury and you think, 'Well actually, you're not very good either.'" [@MMAFighting] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 28, 2022

Mike Tyson may be older now, but his mitts footage is forever entertaining.

Notice that this man wisely did not ask to be H-Bombed.

Some Izzy art! The Paulo Costa win is definitely a pretty legendary performance from “Stylebender.”

I don’t think Andy Ruiz is a Heavyweight anymore?

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Face-first knockout and the follow up hammer fists — ouch!

Good to see Tom Breese active and winning after his UFC release. That’s a well-executed guillotine choke!

This is pretty much the textbook example of how to high kick someone as they pull out of a front head lock.

WHOA!!! HEADKICK KO!!



Ammari Diedrick with a devastating finish!! #LFL5 live right now! ➡️ Link in bio pic.twitter.com/w1jxnupchg — Levels Fight League (@LFL_MMA) June 26, 2022

