Updated Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix bracket - The Final Four (Pic)

2️⃣ ᴍᴏʀᴇ fights ᴛᴏ $1M! Each fighter is just 2 wins away from the . Here’s a look at the updated bantamweight bracket, following #Bellator282 . #BellatorBWGP pic.twitter.com/sXOiBxbmmI

The road to $1 million got a bit shorter for the remaining combatants following the Bellator 282 event last Friday night (June 24, 2022) after a pair of scintillating match ups narrowed the field in the Bantamweight World Grand Prix.

In one of the quarterfinal fights, Magomed Magomedov defeated Enrique Barzola, submitting him the fourth round via guillotine choke. Magomedov will now move on to face Patchy Mix, who stopped favorite Kyoji Horiguchi in the opening round at Bellator 279.

Furthermore, Danny Sabatello went the distance against Leandro Higo, ultimately pulling out a unanimous decision victory, allowing him to punch his ticket to a showdown against current interim champion, Raufeon Stots.

The semifinal bouts will take place later this year, though no date nor location have been determined for both fights. The winners of those respective bouts will then fight in the final for a $1 million prize and a title fight against division king, Sergio Pettis, who was forced out of the tournament with an injury.

For more Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive archive right here.