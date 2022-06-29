The press conference to promote the Jake “The Problem Child” Paul vs. Tommy “TNT” Fury fight – featuring dual headliner Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano – scheduled for today (Weds., June 29, 2022) at Chase Square at Madison Square Garden in New York City has been canceled.

In fact, the boxing match is now in peril of once again being canceled (details here).

Most Valuable Promotions issued the following statement:

“Despite many assurances by Tommy Fury and his team that he was able to come to the U.S., and knowing that Tommy was in California just last month, we were surprised to learn that he had an issue at Heathrow airport on Monday. As a result of circumstances out of our control, the scheduled press conference for Wednesday at MSG has been postponed. We are working with our partners at SHOWTIME and Madison Square Garden and will share more information as soon as we are able.”

