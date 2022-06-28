UFC 276 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 2): Max Holloway says he’s ‘still the champ’

Max Holloway is hoping the third time is the charm against Alexander Volkanovski this weekend (Sat., July 2, 2022) in Las Vegas at UFC 276. Despite his two last losses coming at the hands of “The Great,” “Blessed” still knows he’s one of the very best.

Since Volkanovski versus Holloway 2 at UFC 251 in July 2020 (watch highlights), Hawaii’s finest has performed perhaps better than ever, defeating the likes of Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez via unanimous decisions. Even directly after the Volkanovski rematch, many in the community felt Holloway had a claim to once again being known as the Featherweight champion.

“I felt like a champion when I was 0-1 in the UFC,” Holloway said. “I felt like a champion when I was 3-3. I’ve been the champ when I came in here 4-0. I’m still the champ today in my eyes and no one’s gonna tell me different. That’s the kind of confidence that you need though. That’s what’s gonna separate you from the contenders and the champion.”

Also featured in Ep. 2 of UFC 276 “Embedded” is Volkanovski and his teammate, the Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya. The pair of titleholders watched UFC Vegas 57 this past weekend (June 25, 2022) and were seen cheering on their teammate, Carlos Ulberg. Lastly, Bantamweight contender, Sean O’Malley, took his daughter to swim class.

