The Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation (MTDAR) has fined Danny Sabatello a sum of $5,000 for "abusive language" following “The Italian Gangster’s” big win over Leandro Higo at last Friday’s (June 24, 2022) Bellator 282 event in Uncasville, Conn.

After Sabatello defeated Higo via unanimous decision following five rounds of action, the outspoken Bantamweight started his post-fight victory speech by saying he was warned of cursing on the broadcast. That said, it didn't stop him from hurling one F-bomb after another.

“I was told if I swore in my post-fight interview, I might get fined,” Sabatello said (via MMA Fighting) “So it’s a good thing I don’t give a f***! I just beat an absolute animal, and not one of you is going to do s***! You want to do something? Come in here right now and do something.”

MTDAR President Mike Mazzulli did something alright, docking the sum of the fine from Sabatello’s paycheck.

“I said just be respectful of the sport, that’s all I ask, and don’t push,” Mazzulli said. “You heard him standing there saying, ‘I’m going to get fined, but I don’t care.’ So he got fined.”

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Sabatello fired back after catching wind of the fine and said should he fight against in Uncasville, the fear of losing money won’t stop him from being who he is.

“Yeah, that’s f****** bulls***,” he said. “That’s such f****** bulls***. But you know what, I don’t care. If I fight there again, I’m telling you right now, I’m going to do the same s***. You can keep f****** fining me. Nothing is going to deter me from being myself, and also, it wouldn’t do justice to the fans. I want the fans to understand exactly who they’re dealing with. That’s who I am. That’s my personality. Fine me. I don’t give a f***. It’s just money.”

Sabatello has the chance to earn a lot more money after he punched his ticket to a semifinals matchup against current interim champion, Raufeon Stots, whom he faced off with after his win, flipping him the bird in the process.

Should he win that fight, “The Italian Gangster” will earn a spot in the finals for the chance to win $1 million.

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.