Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury press conference canceled, fight in jeopardy after travel cops diffuse ‘TNT’

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were scheduled to host a press conference on Weds. (June 29) at Madison Square Garden (MSG), the same New York City venue where “The Problem Child” and “TNT” are booked to compete as cruiserweight boxers under the Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) banner in August.

The press conference was recently postponed and the fight remains in jeopardy.

“Me and my team this morning arrived at Heathrow Airport ready for the press conference, ready to fly out, and as soon as we entered the airport I got pulled to one side and I was told by the homeland security that my ESTA had been denied and I wasn’t able to travel to the USA for a reason that I apparently know,” Fury told his Instagram followers. “I can stand here and say I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong and I have no clue why I’m not allowed to travel to the USA. I’d like to say I’ve been traveling for a fight this whole time and that’s all I’ve been doing. I have no clue why they would not allow me to travel today and neither does any of my team.”

Paul remains skeptical of his opponent’s account.

“Tommy, no matter how hard you try to get out of this fight, I’m going to do everything in my power to not let you weasel your way out,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “My team and my partners have made it clear the steps you need to take to solve your latest excuse. Take them or admit you’re a scared little bitch.”

Fury’s travel issues are not related to stateside sanctions imposed on accused Irish crime lord Daniel Kinahan, according to a report from Boxing Scene, and “TNT” was in California as recently as last May, long after the U.S. Treasury Department published its no-fly list.

“As a result of circumstances out of our control, the scheduled press conference for Wednesday at MSG has been postponed,” Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) wrote on Twitter. “We are working with our partners at Showtime and Madison Square Garden and will share more information as soon as we are able.”

Fury was previously scheduled to face Paul late last year but was forced to withdraw due to both illness and injury. Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley stepped in for a “Problem Child” rematch and was summarily dispatched in the sixth round.

“I’m having to go to the embassies and all this sort of stuff trying to resolve it and I’m in the middle of training,” Fury said. “I don’t know why this has happened today, it’s a massive shock to me and my whole team. Obviously, it’s a matter that needs to be resolved. It’s government issues. It’s a lot bigger than the fight right now and I’m just trying to get it solved, but I just wanted to let you all know where it was at.”

Tickets for the Paul vs. Fury event become available on June 29.