Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is gearing up for an important lightweight battle between No. 7-ranked Rafael Dos Anjos and No. 10-ranked Rafael Fiziev, who collide atop the UFC Vegas 58 fight card on ESPN and ESPN+ on Sat., July 9, 2022, from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Now they have an official poster.

Dos Anjos (30-13) tried to reinvent himself at 170 pounds and for a hot minute, looked to be on his way to a second world title. Then he ran into a couple of world-class wrestlers and that spelled the end of the Brazilian’s promising welterweight future.

“RDA” returned to lightweight with a split-decision win over Paul Felder in Nov. 2020.

Fiziev (11-1) got a rude welcome to UFC when Magomed Mustafaev kicked him into the phantom zone in April 2019. Since that debut loss, “Ataman” has been nothing short of spectacular, racking up five straight wins with two highlight-reel knockouts.

A victory in “Sin City” could put Fiziev atop a very short list of lightweight title contenders.

The UFC Vegas 58 fight card will also feature the middleweight showdown between Caio Borralho and Armen Petrosyan. Elsewhere in the lineup, Said Nurmagomedov and Douglas Silva de Andrade hook ‘em up at 135 pounds.

