Mateusz Gamrot boots Conor McGregor from lightweight Top 10 in latest UFC rankings update

Former lightweight champion Conor McGregor is no longer a Top 10 fighter.
“Notorious” was recently replaced by surging 155-pound prospect Mateusz Gamrot, who blasted his way to No. 8 by outlasting fellow division upstart Arman Tsarukyan in the UFC Vegas 57 main event last weekend in “Sin City,” the fourth straight win for “Gamer.”
The surgically-repaired McGregor tumbled to No. 12.
Elsewhere on the charts, undefeated welterweight sensation Shavkat Rakhmonov cracked the 170-pound Top 10 by turning away longtime veteran Neil Magny. In addition, Rogerio Bontorin was removed from the flyweight lineup after parting ways with UFC.
Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:
Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.
Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).
MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND
1. Kamaru Usman
2. Alexander Volkanovski
3. Israel Adesanya
4. Charles Oliveira
5. Francis Ngannou
6. Max Holloway
7. Dustin Poirier
8. Aljamain Sterling
9. Jon Jones
10. (T) Deiveson Figueiredo
10. (T) Jiri Prochazka
12. Stipe Miocic
13. Petr Yan
14. Robert Whittaker +1
15. Glover Teixeira -1
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Deiveson Figueiredo
1. Brandon Moreno
2. Kai Kara France
3. Askar Askarov
4. Alexandre Pantoja -1
5. Brandon Royval
6. Alex Perez
7. Matheus Nicolau
8. Matt Schnell +1
9. David Dvorak +1
10. Tim Elliott +1
11. Su Mudaerji +1
12. Amir Albazi +1
13. Manel Kape +1
14. Tagir Ulanbekov +1
15. Jeffrey Molina *NR
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Aljamain Sterling
1. Petr Yan
2. T.J. Dillashaw
3. Jose Aldo
4. Cory Sandhagen
5. Marlon Vera
6. Merab Dvalishvili
7. Rob Font
8. Dominick Cruz
9. Pedro Munhoz +1
10. Song Yadong -1
11. (T) Frankie Edgar
12. Ricky Simon -1
13. Sean O’Malley
14. Jack Shore
15. Umar Nurmagomedov *NR
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Alexander Volkanovski
1. Max Holloway
2. Brian Ortega
3. Yair Rodriguez
4. Josh Emmett
5. Calvin Kattar
6. Arnold Allen +1
7. Chan Sung Jung -1
8. Giga Chikadze
9. Bryce Mitchell
10. Dan Ige
11. Sodiq Yusuff
12. Edson Barboza
13. Movsar Evloev
14. Shane Burgos
15. Ilia Topuria
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: VACANT
1. Charles Oliveira
2. Dustin Poirier
3. Justin Gaethje
4. Islam Makhachev
5. Michael Chandler
6. Beneil Dariush
7. Rafael dos Anjos
8. Mateusz Gamrot +4
9. Tony Ferguson
10. Rafael Fiziev
11. Arman Tsarukyan
12. Conor McGregor -4
13. Dan Hooker
14. Brad Riddell
15. Diego Ferreira
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Kamaru Usman
1. Colby Covington
2. Leon Edwards
3. Khamzat Chimaev
4. Gilbert Burns
5. Belal Muhammed
6. Vicente Luque
7. Stephen Thompson
8. Jorge Masvidal
9. Sean Brady
10. Shavkat Rakhmonov +5
11. Michael Chiesa
12. Neil Magny -2
13. Geoff Neal -1
14. Li Jingliang -1
15. Michel Pereira -1
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Israel Adesanya
1. Robert Whittaker
2. Jared Cannonier
3. Marvin Vettori
4. Sean Strickland
5. Derek Brunson
6. Paulo Costa
7. Jack Hermansson
8. Darren Till
9. Uriah Hall
10. Kelvin Gastelum
11. Nassourdine Imavov
12. Brad Tavares
13. Andre Muniz
14. Chris Weidman
15. Edmen Shahbazyan
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Jiri Prochazka
1. Glover Teixeira
2. Jan Blachowicz
3. Aleksandar Rakic
4. Magomed Ankalaev
5. Anthony Smith
6. Thiago Santos
7. Dominick Reyes
8. Paul Craig
9. Volkan Oezdemir
10. Jamahal Hill
11. Nikita Krylov
12. Ryan Spann
13. Johnny Walker
14. Jim Crute
15. Dustin Jacoby
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Francis Ngannou
1. Ciryl Gane
2. Stipe Miocic
3. Tai Tuivasa
4. Curtis Blaydes
5. Derrick Lewis
6. Tom Aspinall
7. Alexander Volkov
8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
9. Chris Daukaus
10. Marcin Tybura
11. Sergei Pavlovich
12. Shamil Abdurakhimov
13. Alexandr Romanov
14. Augusto Sakai
15. Blagoy Ivanov
WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND
1. Valentina Shevchenko
2. Amanda Nunes
3. Julianna Pena
4. Rose Namajunas
5. Weili Zhang
6. Carla Esparza
7. Jessica Andrade
8. Marina Rodriguez
9. Holly Holm
10. Katlyn Chookagian
11. Ketlen Vieira
12. Yan Xiaonan
13. Mackenzie Dern
14. Taila Santos
15. Raquel Pennington
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Carla Esparza
1. Rose Namajunas
2. Zhang Weili
3. Marina Rodriguez
4. Mackenzie Dern
5. Yan Xiaonan
6. Jessica Andrade
7. Nina Nunes
8. Tecia Torres
9. Amanda Ribas
10. Michelle Waterson
11. Amanda Lemos
12. Virna Jandiroba
13. Angela Hill
14. Jessica Penne
15. Luana Pinheiro
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Valentina Shevchenko
1. Katlyn Chookagian
2. Talia Santos
3. Lauren Murphy
4. Jessica Andrade
5. Alexa Grasso
6. Viviane Araujo +1
7. Manon Fiorot -1
8. Jennifer Maia
9. Andrea Lee
10. Joanne Wood
10. (T) Cynthia Calvillo
10. (T) Jessica Eye
12. Casey O’Neill +1
13. Maycee Barber +1
14. Erin Blanchfield +1
15. Tracy Cortez *NR
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Julianna Pena
1. Amanda Nunes
2. Ketlen Vieira
3. Holly Holm
4. Irene Aldana
5. Raquel Pennington
6. Yana Kunitskaya
7. Aspen Ladd
8. Sara McMann
9. Pannie Kianzad
10. Miesha Tate
11. Macy Chiasson
12. Lina Lansberg
13. Karol Rosa
14. Julia Avila
15. Norma Dumont
There you have it.
You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the middleweight and featherweight divisions, thanks to the championship doubleheader at the UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (July 2) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.
Loading comments...