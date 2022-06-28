Mateusz Gamrot boots Conor McGregor from lightweight Top 10 in latest UFC rankings update

Former lightweight champion Conor McGregor is no longer a Top 10 fighter.

“Notorious” was recently replaced by surging 155-pound prospect Mateusz Gamrot, who blasted his way to No. 8 by outlasting fellow division upstart Arman Tsarukyan in the UFC Vegas 57 main event last weekend in “Sin City,” the fourth straight win for “Gamer.”

The surgically-repaired McGregor tumbled to No. 12.

Elsewhere on the charts, undefeated welterweight sensation Shavkat Rakhmonov cracked the 170-pound Top 10 by turning away longtime veteran Neil Magny. In addition, Rogerio Bontorin was removed from the flyweight lineup after parting ways with UFC.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Alexander Volkanovski

3. Israel Adesanya

4. Charles Oliveira

5. Francis Ngannou

6. Max Holloway

7. Dustin Poirier

8. Aljamain Sterling

9. Jon Jones

10. (T) Deiveson Figueiredo

10. (T) Jiri Prochazka

12. Stipe Miocic

13. Petr Yan

14. Robert Whittaker +1

15. Glover Teixeira -1

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Deiveson Figueiredo

1. Brandon Moreno

2. Kai Kara France

3. Askar Askarov

4. Alexandre Pantoja -1

5. Brandon Royval

6. Alex Perez

7. Matheus Nicolau

8. Matt Schnell +1

9. David Dvorak +1

10. Tim Elliott +1

11. Su Mudaerji +1

12. Amir Albazi +1

13. Manel Kape +1

14. Tagir Ulanbekov +1

15. Jeffrey Molina *NR

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Petr Yan

2. T.J. Dillashaw

3. Jose Aldo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Marlon Vera

6. Merab Dvalishvili

7. Rob Font

8. Dominick Cruz

9. Pedro Munhoz +1

10. Song Yadong -1

11. (T) Frankie Edgar

12. Ricky Simon -1

13. Sean O’Malley

14. Jack Shore

15. Umar Nurmagomedov *NR

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Brian Ortega

3. Yair Rodriguez

4. Josh Emmett

5. Calvin Kattar

6. Arnold Allen +1

7. Chan Sung Jung -1

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Bryce Mitchell

10. Dan Ige

11. Sodiq Yusuff

12. Edson Barboza

13. Movsar Evloev

14. Shane Burgos

15. Ilia Topuria

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: VACANT

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Justin Gaethje

4. Islam Makhachev

5. Michael Chandler

6. Beneil Dariush

7. Rafael dos Anjos

8. Mateusz Gamrot +4

9. Tony Ferguson

10. Rafael Fiziev

11. Arman Tsarukyan

12. Conor McGregor -4

13. Dan Hooker

14. Brad Riddell

15. Diego Ferreira

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Kamaru Usman

1. Colby Covington

2. Leon Edwards

3. Khamzat Chimaev

4. Gilbert Burns

5. Belal Muhammed

6. Vicente Luque

7. Stephen Thompson

8. Jorge Masvidal

9. Sean Brady

10. Shavkat Rakhmonov +5

11. Michael Chiesa

12. Neil Magny -2

13. Geoff Neal -1

14. Li Jingliang -1

15. Michel Pereira -1

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Israel Adesanya

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Jared Cannonier

3. Marvin Vettori

4. Sean Strickland

5. Derek Brunson

6. Paulo Costa

7. Jack Hermansson

8. Darren Till

9. Uriah Hall

10. Kelvin Gastelum

11. Nassourdine Imavov

12. Brad Tavares

13. Andre Muniz

14. Chris Weidman

15. Edmen Shahbazyan

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jiri Prochazka

1. Glover Teixeira

2. Jan Blachowicz

3. Aleksandar Rakic

4. Magomed Ankalaev

5. Anthony Smith

6. Thiago Santos

7. Dominick Reyes

8. Paul Craig

9. Volkan Oezdemir

10. Jamahal Hill

11. Nikita Krylov

12. Ryan Spann

13. Johnny Walker

14. Jim Crute

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Francis Ngannou

1. Ciryl Gane

2. Stipe Miocic

3. Tai Tuivasa

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Derrick Lewis

6. Tom Aspinall

7. Alexander Volkov

8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

9. Chris Daukaus

10. Marcin Tybura

11. Sergei Pavlovich

12. Shamil Abdurakhimov

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Augusto Sakai

15. Blagoy Ivanov

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Amanda Nunes

3. Julianna Pena

4. Rose Namajunas

5. Weili Zhang

6. Carla Esparza

7. Jessica Andrade

8. Marina Rodriguez

9. Holly Holm

10. Katlyn Chookagian

11. Ketlen Vieira

12. Yan Xiaonan

13. Mackenzie Dern

14. Taila Santos

15. Raquel Pennington

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Carla Esparza

1. Rose Namajunas

2. Zhang Weili

3. Marina Rodriguez

4. Mackenzie Dern

5. Yan Xiaonan

6. Jessica Andrade

7. Nina Nunes

8. Tecia Torres

9. Amanda Ribas

10. Michelle Waterson

11. Amanda Lemos

12. Virna Jandiroba

13. Angela Hill

14. Jessica Penne

15. Luana Pinheiro

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1. Katlyn Chookagian

2. Talia Santos

3. Lauren Murphy

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Alexa Grasso

6. Viviane Araujo +1

7. Manon Fiorot -1

8. Jennifer Maia

9. Andrea Lee

10. Joanne Wood

10. (T) Cynthia Calvillo

10. (T) Jessica Eye

12. Casey O’Neill +1

13. Maycee Barber +1

14. Erin Blanchfield +1

15. Tracy Cortez *NR

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Julianna Pena

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Ketlen Vieira

3. Holly Holm

4. Irene Aldana

5. Raquel Pennington

6. Yana Kunitskaya

7. Aspen Ladd

8. Sara McMann

9. Pannie Kianzad

10. Miesha Tate

11. Macy Chiasson

12. Lina Lansberg

13. Karol Rosa

14. Julia Avila

15. Norma Dumont

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the middleweight and featherweight divisions, thanks to the championship doubleheader at the UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (July 2) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.