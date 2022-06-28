Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Both Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano are long retired. Rousey left the sport in 2016 after consecutive knockout losses ended her title reign, whereas Carano walked away in 2009 after her first professional loss to Cris Cyborg. Despite the fact that neither woman ever fought in the same year, the pair actually did nearly come to blows in 2014 before “pain in the ass lawyers” ruined everything.

Since walking away, both women have found success in other enterprises. “Rowdy” is a WWE superstar, while Carano is now best known for her acting roles in films like Deadpool and Disney’s The Mandalorian. Though public backlash to controversial social media posts lost her the latter gig, the uncanceled actress has still found allies (like Ben Shapiro) in the media industry.

None of that has much to do with fighting, however. Despite their retirement status, Rousey recently revealed Carano as the only possible fight that could draw her back into action. In response, Carano has revealed that she’s not against working with Rousey, whether that’s in film or a real fist fight.

“You know what? Just never put it past me,” Carano told FOX News (via MMAJunkie). “It could happen. It would be like, you know, six months from now, because I have a lot of stuff I need to do. But my fight really is with I really want to create, I want to direct, I want to produce, I want to give Ronda Rousey a job in one of my movies, so maybe there is something we can do there.”

Insomnia

Though the date is still up for debate, both Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury are still set on throwing down.

Don't you dare think that I take my eyes out of you. You're still my priority !

I'm coming for all the smoke . 2023. https://t.co/ret2RIzF1l — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 27, 2022

Is Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy more relevant to its division’s title picture? Yes. Will Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena surely be a way better viewing experience? Also yes.

The UFC won’t be replacing Tate x Murphy on #UFC276. Lawler x Barberena moves to the main card — Christopher Reive (@ChrisReive) June 27, 2022

Josh Emmett shows off a bit of Wolverine-esque healing.

Tony Ferguson is bulking up for a potential Welterweight move.

Oh Shit # Big ️‍♂️Boy Time To Make It Functional, Func All You Non-Functional Casuals Fwah-Nahh-Nah Q My Walk-Out Music - Champ -CSO- # Bet’cha Ol’ Fathead Weighs Double pic.twitter.com/Edj8unrMPw — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) June 25, 2022

As was widely expected, Takeru is (at a minimum) taking a break following THE MATCH.

Takeru vacates belt and announces break from fighting. Expresses gratitude for fans, details injuries and struggles with panic disorder and depression. Full translated transcript of the press conference in the article. Please credit my translations :) https://t.co/bz1BIPMoo6 pic.twitter.com/xiEKXM8B2J — Combat Cat the-fighter.net (@fourthavenue520) June 27, 2022

Conor McGregor’s staying power in the UFC Lightweight rankings is insane.

Next level nonsense from PFL — I love it!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

It didn’t end well, but getting rock and then immediately firing a spinning elbow is admirable.

UNBELIVEABLE SCENES IN BELFAST!



Rhys McKee KOs his opponent in the third. We have a new welterweight champion at #CW140 pic.twitter.com/Ft8Hmg6zdF — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 25, 2022

Man ran into three hard counter punches straight to the jaw and just kept going forward ... until number four!

You love to see it.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.