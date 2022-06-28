Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury tickets, MSG seats for sale ahead of Aug. 6 boxing match

Jake Paul will continue his boxing career against fellow up-and-coming pugilist Tommy Fury in an eight round, cruiserweight contest set for Sat., Aug. 6, 2022 at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City, a Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) lineup co-headlined by the Amanda Serrano vs. Brenda Carabajal featherweight title fight.

Wanna go see it live?

Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Weds. (June 29) at 11 a.m. ET at MSG.com, the same date and time as the kickoff press conference held for the combat sports media inside “The World’s Most Famous Arena.” Paul, Fury, Serrano, and Carabajal are all expected to be in attendance for tomorrow’s gathering in “The Big Apple.”

“The Paul brothers’ boxing charade is about to come to an end once and for all,” said Fury, the half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. “I am a boxer. My opponent plays boxing. Jake Paul has been dressed up to look like a boxer against retirees from other sports. On Aug. 6, I will show the world that he does not belong in the ring. I look forward to headlining Madison Square Garden and knocking out this clown.”

Fury was scheduled to box Jake Paul last Dec. in Tampa, but “TNT” was hit with a chest infection — then broke his rib in training — and was forced to withdraw. That opened the door for Tyron Woodley, who looked to avenge his Aug. 2021 loss to “The Problem Child” but instead went face first into the canvas.

“I wasn’t sure I was going to say yes to another potential matchup against Tommy after he pulled out of our matchup last year,” Paul said. “But ultimately, knocking out a Fury was too appealing to pass up. I’ve proven I am dedicated to boxing in and out of the ring, from promoting fights, championing fighters and fighter pay, to knocking out my opponents. The Furys cannot say the same, they are selfish tossers. On August 6, at the mecca, Madison Square Garden, the world will see why I am on my way to being a world champion.”

Expect the rest of the “Paul vs. Fury” fight card to be revealed in the coming days.