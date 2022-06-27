UFC 276 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 1): Israel Adesanya pranked by zombie stripper

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is being housed off campus ahead of his upcoming UFC 276 title fight against Jared Cannonier this Sat. night (July 2, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and while it wasn’t on par with the “Mac Mansion,” it did come with an in-ground swimming pool and a zombie stripper.

Which served no purpose other than to prank an unsuspecting “Stylebender.”

Terrorizing your friends and teammates is part of the MMA culture and is often a big part of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) experience. I do think the funniest part of the prank is watching Adesanya crash through the door in hopes of finding a stripper, though a small part of me was expecting one of those ”Days of Thunder” type pranks.

Also featured in Ep. 1 of UFC 276 “Embedded” is current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. “The Great” defends his 145-pound strap against former titleholder Max Holloway in the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event. In addition, bantamweight sensation Sean O’Malley gets some airtime ahead of his Pedro Munhoz fight.

